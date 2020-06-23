ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested this week for a deadly crash in Enfield that happened back in December.
According to Enfield police, 36-year-old Cindy Silva was speeding when she struck a vehicle driven by Evelyn Lesniak.
Lesniak was pulling away from a stop sign on Jefferson Avenue on Dec. 24, 2019 when Silva, who was headed east on Route 190, slammed into her.
Lesniak died in the hospital from her injuries on Jan. 10, 2020.
According to police, Silva was traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.
She was also driving with an unrestrained 11-month-old baby and a suspended license, they said.
An arrest warrant for Silva was issued on Monday which charged her with negligent homicide, risk of injury, operating under suspension, traveling too fast and transportation of a child without a restraint system.
Silva's bond was set at $50,000. She was given a court date of Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.