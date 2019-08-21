VERNON, CT (WFSB) - One woman is in critical condition and another was injured after a stabbing in Vernon on Tuesday.
Police said the stabbing happened on Bellevue Avenue.
The altercation took place in the middle of the street around 10 a.m.
On Wednesday morning, Whitney Baldwin, 32, of Vernon, turned herself into police in connection to the stabbing.
Police said Baldwin stabbed the victim in the thigh. The victim suffered significant blood loss at the scene and did not have a pulse when officers arrived.
Officers were able to resuscitate the woman. She was brought to Rockville General Hospital then transported to Hartford Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
She remains in critical condition.
The victim is not being identified other than being a Vernon resident.
Police said the victim and Baldwin were known to each other and do not believe this was a random act.
Another woman was also stabbed, but police have not said the extent of her injuries.
Police said after the stabbing, it is alleged Baldwin discarded the knife, which was later found by police.
"My daughter called me at about quarter after ten in a panic, saying someone was stabbed outside our house. As a parent, of course I flew home," said Michelle Theriault.
Baldwin was charged with first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.
She posted a $125,000 bond and will be in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Vernon police.
