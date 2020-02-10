SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces animal cruelty charges after nearly 200 animals were seized from a farm in Suffield.
According to Suffield police, they charged 34-year-old Rachel Kornstein of Manchester with six counts of cruelty to animals.
Kornstein surrendered to police on Feb. 8 based on an outstanding warrant.
She posted a $20,000 bond and was given a court date of Feb. 18.
The investigation began on Jan. 3 when the Suffield Police Department said it received a call from a veterinarian about a calf. The newborn calf's mother had not received proper care from its owner.
Police said they learned that a number of cattle, dogs and poultry at several locations were neglected by Kornstein.
The locations included:
- 1497 Sheldon St. in West Suffield
- 1601 Sheldon St. in West Suffield
- 212 North Main St. in East Granby
Police believe the animals were deprived of food, water and proper medical attention.
Kornstein was already known to the department.
Officers said she was charged back in September with failure to comply with dog ownership requirements, for which she was later arrested for failing to pay or plea the infraction.
A search and seizure warrant was executed on Jan. 13 during which 18 cattle, 137 chickens, 33 ducks and six great pyrenees dogs were removed from Kornstein's leased farm. The animals were placed in the care of the Department of Agriculture for evaluation and care.
Last week, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a motion for permanent custody of the animals.
"No animal should ever suffer like this," Tong said. "The cows, chickens, ducks and dogs seized from this farm were severely malnourished, dehydrated, and suffering from multiple untreated infections. We are seeking permanent state custody of these animals to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they need and deserve."
The Department of Agriculture confirmed it is caring for the animals.
"We are currently caring for and evaluating the cows, chickens, and ducks as they recover," said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt. "This was a great demonstration of coordination and cooperation between local and state agencies to execute the seizure in the best interest of the animals."
