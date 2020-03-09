HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police said a woman was arrested and charged with arson in connection to a fire at a five-story apartment building in Hartford that killed a 50-year-old man and left 60 families displaced.
28-year-old Destiny Waite was charged with arson, criminal attempt murder, and assault.
Waite was identified as a person of interest and she was located in the Frog Hollow section of Hartford just hours after the fire. Police said she escaped the fire unscathed.
A judge set Waite's bond at $900,000 and she is scheduled to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Monday morning.
The victim of the fire has been identified as 50-year-old Jerome Kyser. The cause and manner of death will likely be released on Monday after an autopsy is conducted by the medical examiner.
Police said Kyser lived at the apartments on Charter Oak Place where the fire happened.
A press conference will be likely held on Monday, according to Lt. Paul Cicero. The time has not been announced.
"Our firefighters and police offficers heroically pulled many people from the building on Charter Oak Place, and there is no doubt they saved many lives," Bronin said.
Fire crews were called to a third-alarm blaze on Charter Oak Place in the Sheldon Charter Oak section of the capital city around 1:15 a.m.
An official said several people suffered serious injuries, 40 people were rescued, babies were thrown out of windows to safety, and one firefighter was treated for a minor injury.
The city's Health and Human Services team opened a temporary shelter while the families are relocated.
"Our prayers are with all of the families affected by these fires, and we are deeply grateful to all of our first responders for their work today," Bronin said.
75 firefighters worked in difficult conditions including high heat, zero visibility, and no lighting.
Crews had five active scenes caused by fire that blew out the windows, allowing flames to come out of the building.
Firefighters were actively searching the apartments for people who are trapped or did not make it out.
A fire official said some residents were on oxygen when tanks exploded.
Eversource and Connecticut State Police are on scene.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
This is a developing story.
