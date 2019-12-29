NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in North Haven charged a woman with DUI after a crash in July left a victim with serious injuries.
Police say officer responded to a crash on July 9 around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Dixwell Avenue.
The driver traveled through the intersection, struck a vehicle, and hit a utility pole, police said.
Police say the victim of the crash sustained several broken ribs and a fractured scapula.
Police arrested Christine Evans-Bradley, 46, of Norwich, on Friday. She was charged with assault second degree with a motor vehicle, DUI, and violation of a traffic control signal.
Authorities say Evans-Bradley was three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle at the time of the crash.
Evans-Bradley was held on a $50,000 bond.
