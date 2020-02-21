STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was charged months after police said she struck and killed a woman in Stamford.
According to police, 24-year-old Courtney Sabia surrendered on Friday to Stamford police through her attorney after learning there was a warrant for her arrest.
Police said Sabia hit 60-year-old Nancy Flores with her vehicle while she was driving in the area of Tresser and Washington boulevards in Stamford on Nov. 13, 2019.
The incident happened just before 9:15 p.m.
Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sabia was said to have stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Stamford police said on Friday that they finally completed their investigation.
Sabia was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond
She's due in court on March 6.
