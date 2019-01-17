PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for selling fentanyl and cocaine from her apartment in Putnam.
State police arrested Melissa Carroll, 30, on an arrest warrant Wednesday.
Investigators said they had been investigating Carroll for a while.
They believed she was selling the fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine from her apartment on School Street.
The warrant was executed while she was driving her car through Killingly.
State police said on her, she had 95 bags of fentanyl/heroin, 13.5 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, and more than $1,100 in cash.
A warrant was then executed at Carroll's apartment.
There, investigators said they seized 530 folds of heroin/fentanyl, 45 grams of crack cocaine, scales, packaging equipment and more than $4,100 in cash.
Carroll was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and failure to keep narcotics in the original container.
She was held on a $75,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday in Danielson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.