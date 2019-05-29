SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for using someone else's credit cards without permission.
Police said they charged 40-year-old Katherine Robinson Lee of South Windsor with conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card, conspiracy to commit identity theft and first-degree identity theft.
They said they started investigating in Dec. 2018.
A woman in South Windsor complained to police that her credit cards were being used and not by her.
Investigators found that Lee and two other people used the victim's cards multiple times.
An arrest warrant was obtained and served on Tuesday.
Lee was held on a $100,000 surety bond.
She was given a court date of May 29.
