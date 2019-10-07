EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A woman from East Granby vowed she wouldn't let multiple sclerosis defeat her.
Now, Kim Lowman is aiming to complete another half marathon at the Eversource Hartford Marathon this weekend.
Her goal is to finish in 2 hours and 50 minutes.
"And even if I don't, I'm still finishing and that's a win for me," Lowman said.
Lowman said she started running in 2012 after receiving life-changing news.
"I started getting some facial numbness, some headaches," she said. "So I went to the emergency room. They said this is something serious."
A few months later she was diagnosed with MS, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system.
"They said you really have to focus on your health, focus on your energy, focus on keeping your stress-level low," Lowman explained.
She said running helped her do all of that.
"I started running one step at a time, one lap around the track, and then I started counting telephone poles," she said. "And the next thing you know, I was running a 5K, very slow. And then I ran a half marathon."
Saturday's race will mark her 11th half marathon and the third time she's run the event in Hartford.
She said she hopes it shows her son Max that anything is possible.
"My son was diagnosed with autism about two years ago and that's one thing I try to tell him," Lowman said. "Just because we have what we call a disability on paper doesn't define us as being different, challenged. It makes us unique and special. You can look at it negatively and say 'I can't do this' or you can look at it positively and take one small step to try and reach that goal."
Max is Lowman's smallest supporter. He'll be there on Saturday to cheer on his mom.
For more information on the Eversource Hartford Marathon, head to its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.