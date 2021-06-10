HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Wednesday evening.
It happened on Sisson Avenue around 5 p.m.
The shooting victim was later identified as Sylvia Cordova, 56, of Hartford.
Police said Cordova was cooking dinner in her apartment when she was struck and killed.
"Absolutely tragic. For this to occur to a woman in the security of her home is tragic," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police Department.
Police said at least nine shots from a rifle were fired from a car in broad daylight.
Officials said Cordova was the unintended victim of the shooting.
"There was no answer at the first floor. The officers observed that bullet damage was apparent on the first floor, so they made entry into the home to do a protective sweep," Lt. Boisvert said.
More than a dozen of the victim's family were at the scene.
Police said they're determined to find the person who did this and will lean on home surveillance as well as the extensive networks of cameras in the city.
"They've been monumental in solving some of these cases," Lt. Boisvert said.
Police are not sharing any leads, but do hope that the details of the case will tug at the hearts of people in the community.
People in the neighborhood said this is a tragedy that anyone can relate to because the victim was innocent and minding her own business.
Investigators said they're optimistic that since the crime happened during the day, there could be eyewitnesses who can help.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 860-722-TIPS.
