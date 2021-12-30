MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milford Wednesday evening, police say.
Officials say the crash happened around 7:13 p.m. on Boston Post Road near the traffic light at Costco and Bowlero.
The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck, police reported.
Police say the operator of the vehicle was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass.
Police identified the victim as Brenda Bradley.
Bradley was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact PFC Hemperly at 203-783-4792.
