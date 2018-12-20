GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A fire official said one person died in an apartment fire in Groton on Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 148 Branford Avenue.
Firefighters were unable to gain access to the building because there was heavy fire in the rear of the apartment on the first floor, and in the front portion of the second floor.
An adult female was found dead on the second floor of the apartment.
The State's Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
"The apartment is totally gone. Heavy, heavy fire. There's really not much left inside," said Chief Robert Thompkins, Groton Fire Department.
Police interviewed neighbors to get more details about what happened.
Residents in four units have been displaced according to Chief Tompkins.
However, the Red Cross will be helping those who have been affected by the fire.
The Red Cross said they are helping four families, five adults and six children, after the fire.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The woman has not yet been identified.
We have a crew on scene and will provide updates when they become available.
