FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a woman's death following a domestic assault that happened in Fairfield Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the report of a domestic disturbance on Catamount Road around 9:20 p.m.
When they responded, police found a woman dead at the home.
That's when they took a suspect into custody.
He was identified as 75-year-old James Taylor, of Fairfield.
According to police, Taylor forced himself into the home with a gun, and allegedly fired at the victim.
Taylor has been charged with murder, attempted murder, home invasion, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
He's being held on a $1 million bond.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Connecticut State Police and Detectives from Fairifield Police Department are investigating.
Catamount Road was closed between Redding Road and Banks North Road will be closed into the morning hours and possibly into the afternoon.
