BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire at a home in Bristol Monday morning.
Chief Richard Hart said the fire on Allen Street was called in around 10:58 a.m.
Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the first floor apartment and porches.
Crews received reports that there was a woman in a wheelchair inside the home, but did not find anyone after searching, Hart said.
Authorities say she was later found deceased.
The identity of the victim is not available.
One Bristol firefighter was taken to Bristol Hospital for injuries caused by a fall, Hart said.
Hart said the fire department is unsure if the fire is suspicious in nature.
The state and local fire marshal, as well as state police, are investigating the cause of the fire.
