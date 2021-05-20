MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A woman was killed after police say she was stabbed multiple times Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the Westfield Fire Department parking lot after receiving a call a person had been stabbed.
EMS Personnel attempted to treat the wounds but they were unable to stabilize the victim for Lifestar transport.
The victim was quickly transported to Middlesex Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Patrol officers quickly located the suspect on Ridgewood Road in Middletown. He was identified as 18-year-old Eugenio Vela of 988 Washington Street (Wesleyan Inn Suites) in Middletown.
Vela sustained minor injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Officers and detectives learned that Vela stabbed the victim in the vehicle while they were in the area of Ridgewood Road, he exited the victim’s vehicle, and then left the area on foot.
Police said the victim was able to drive the vehicle to the Fire Department where she succumbed to the injuries.
Officers were able to locate the weapon Vela used for the attack.
It was also determined that there were two active protective orders between Vela and the victim.
Vela was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order. He was also charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond. Vela is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court May 21.
