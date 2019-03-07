BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An overnight fire at an apartment complex left one person dead, according to Bloomfield police.
While the victim has not yet been identified, the Bloomfield fire marshal confirmed it was a woman. Her age is not known.
The fire occurred at the Interfaith Homes complex on Mountain Avenue in Bloomfield around midnight on Thursday.
Officers who arrived first on scene located fire coming from a window on the second floor of apartment 29 in building 7.
Police said officers were unable to access the building due to the flames and heavy smoke.
Once firefighters got inside, they realized the woman had been trapped.
The fire was put out by Bloomfield and Blue Hills fire crews.
It was pinpointed to a single apartment unit.
The cause is being investigated by the state fire marshal, Bloomfield fire marshal, and Bloomfield police.
The building was said to be severely damaged.
Residents were evacuated as a result of the fire and they're being aided by the American Red Cross, officials said.
The victim who died has not yet been identified.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene. Check for updates on Ch. 3 and the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.