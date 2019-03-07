BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman died in an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Bloomfield, police said.
The fire occurred at the Interfaith Homes complex on Mountain Avenue in Bloomfield around midnight on Thursday.
Bloomfield fire officials have not identified the woman, but said she died of smoke inhalation.
David Landerman said he lives in the apartment unit next to where it started. He said his neighbor ad some health issues and recently broke her leg. He was worried if something happened, that she wouldn't be able to escape.
"I was in my apartment reading or watching TV," Landerman said. "I started smelling something that was smoke of some kind, but had a strange smell to it."
He followed the smoke trail to his neighbor's unit.
"I went out of my apartment and I knocked on her door and she didn’t answer and I called her and she didn’t answer her phone," he said. "Immediately I was worried that something could be wrong."
Officers who arrived first on scene located fire coming from a window on the second floor of apartment 29 in building 7.
Police said officers were unable to access the building due to the flames and heavy smoke.
"And when I went outside, you know I could see the flames and everything were coming out of the window on her apartment," Landerman said. "There was smoke coming, billowing out. The roof was on fire."
Once firefighters were able to get inside, they realized the woman had been trapped.
The fire was put out by Bloomfield and Blue Hills fire crews.
It was pinpointed to the single apartment unit.
The building was said to be severely damaged.
Residents were evacuated as a result of the fire and aided by the American Red Cross, officials said.
"The entire building for right now is displaced," said Roger Nelson, fire marshal, Bloomfield Center Fire District. "The building will be evaluated in probably a couple hours by the building officials for the town."
Landerman said he wishes he could have saved everyone.
"I just hope everybody is thinking about Debbie," he said. "She was fun to be with. She had a good sense of humor, kind of outrageous and I can be that way too so we were able to joke with each other a lot."
Landerman said he's unit was not seriously damaged; However, he'll be out of a home for awhile until repairs can be made. The same goes for the other tenants.
The cause is being investigated by the state fire marshal, Bloomfield fire marshal and Bloomfield police.
