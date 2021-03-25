MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Authorities are working to identify a woman that died in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night.
State Police said that troopers responded to I-691 West around 8:30 to find an unresponsive woman between the Exit 8 entrance and exit ramps.
She was later pronounced deceased.
#CTtraffic Interstate 691 Westbound, Exit 8 in the City of Meriden is closed. Trooper are investigating a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 25, 2021
I-691 westbound in Meriden was closed for several hours and reopened around 4:50 Thursday morning.
Police have not been able to identify the victim.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the State Police barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.