Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Authorities are working to identify a woman that died in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night.

State Police said that troopers responded to I-691 West around 8:30 to find an unresponsive woman between the Exit 8 entrance and exit ramps.

She was later pronounced deceased.

I-691 westbound in Meriden was closed for several hours and reopened around 4:50 Thursday morning.

Police have not been able to identify the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the State Police barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200.

I-691 in Meriden is closed due to a crash on Wednesday evening.

