GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury police said an elderly woman has died after she was hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway on Thursday.
Police were called to the area before noon on Oakwood Drive, off Neipsic Road.
The woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital where she died.
No further details were immediately available.
