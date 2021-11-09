WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A woman has died after being struck by a car in Wethersfield on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Nott Street and Ridge Road, just before 1 p.m.
Police said the woman was found in the road and was taken to the hospital where she passed away.
The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The area was closed to traffic for the investigation.
Anyone who may have seen what happened or who may have been in the area at the time is asked to contact Wethersfield Police at 860-721-2900.
