WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Wolcott police said a 40-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
It happened on Meriden Road, police said.
The woman, identified as Julie Ricci, appeared to have been walking home from a store in the area, police said.
The driver is cooperating with police.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.