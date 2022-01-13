BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport have arrested a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
It happened early Thursday morning at the corner of Main and Hillview Streets.
A woman was trying to cross Main Street when an approaching Toyota Camry swerved to try to avoid her, but wasn't able to do so in time.
The force of the crash sent the woman, identified as 63-year-old Donna Dvornek, to the ground.
Police say the driver of the Camry had gotten out and tried to prevent any additional northbound traffic to stop until first responders arrived.
At some point, a vehicle heading up the road ran over Dvornek and kept on driving.
An off-duty nurse and paramedic administered first aid to Dvornek while authorities were responding to the area.
Dvornek was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
A woman later called police and said she was the driver of the car that fled the scene.
Bridgeport Police said the that was reportedly involved in the hit-and-run turned herself in to police later that day.
A list of charges, as well as her identity, weren't immediately available.
Police also seized her car, a Mitsubishi Endeavor.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 203-576-7640.
