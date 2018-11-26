WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An 81-year-old man is being charged with murder after he allegedly strangled a 76-year-old woman at a nursing home facility in Waterbury on Saturday night.
The woman, identified as Patricia Way, died on Sunday.
Waterbury were called to the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill around 6 p.m. on Saturday for the report of an assault.
Police arrested John Jensen for ‘a number of charges,’ police said including strangulation and criminal attempt at murder.
His charges were upgraded to murder during a court appearance Monday morning.
Police said Way was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after the incident.
She was initially listed as being in critical condition, but died on Sunday.
Police said they are working to determine the relationship between Jensen and the victim, but said they are familiar with one another.
Jensen faced a judge Monday morning and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
His lawyer said Jensen has dementia and PTSD.
(1) comment
This person may very well have dementia and other psych issues, and therein lies the issue. I have seen too many patients who have these issues put into the general population of the elderly who are just physically ill and need care. We need to bring back psych units in nursing homes for these people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.