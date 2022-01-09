HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman died on Saturday in Hartford after being struck by a car.
The victim was identified as 43-year-old Yarillis Esteras, of 32 Adelaide Street in Hartford.
Police responded to Franklin Avenue at Bliss Street after reports of a serious car crash. When police arrived on the scene, Esteras was critically injured.
The driver of the car that hit her, remained on the scene.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division are currently investigating this crash.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).
