BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Branford woman has died after being struck by a train Saturday afternoon.
Amtrak officials say that the woman was trespassing on the tracks in Branford when she was struck by an oncoming train that was on its way to Boston.
The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Alexandra Trippodo, died as a result of the collision.
No one aboard the train was injured.
CTrail had suspended its Shoreline East Services temporarily, but fully resumed after about an hour and a half.
Amtrak issued a statement saying:
"This incident is a critical reminder to the public about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of being inattentive at rail grade crossings and along the railroad right-of-way. Each year, approximately 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossings and trespassing incidents nationwide.
For more railroad safety information, visit Operation Lifesaver’s website at oli.org."
Amtrak and Branford Police continue to investigate.
