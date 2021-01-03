MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are continuing to investigate a weekend crash that claimed the life of a woman.
Officials said it happened Sunday around 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Kensington and Gracey Avenues.
It was determined that a 2016 Buick Verano was going across Kensington Avenue from Gracey Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole.
The driver was able to escape the vehicle thanks to a passerby who had smashed the back window in order to help the woman out of the Verano.
Meriden Police say the driver was treated on scene by medical personnel before being transported to MidState Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
Officials are withholding the name of the victim pending the notification of the next of kin.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.