HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman has died after drowning in Hamden Thursday evening.
Police were called to a home a Shepard Avenue for the report of a drowning.
When officers arrived, they attempted to resuscitate a 64-year-old woman that was found in a pool.
She was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but died a short time late.
According to police, the victim’s husband found the woman in the family pool.
He told police he jumped into the pool and attempted to keep her head above water.
Police have not released the name of the woman.
