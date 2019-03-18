SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman died during a fire in Shelton on Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to a fire on Florence Driver around 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters heard that a woman was inside the residence.
The woman, identified as 67-year-old Barbara Curley, was found in the bathroom.
Curley was brought to Bridgeport Hospital.
She died from her injuries on Monday.
The Shelton Fire Department said foul play is not suspected in this fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
