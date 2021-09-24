MYSTIC (WFSB) - A woman has died following a house fire Thursday night.
According to Groton Town Police, members of the police department responded to a residence on Somersett Drive in the Mystic section of Groton for the report of a structure fire with a person trapped inside.
Officers arrived to discover a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.
One occupant was able to safely evacuate; however, officers reported a second occupant was trapped in the upstairs bedroom.
Responding firefighters rescued the trapped occupant who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The woman, who has been identified as 92-year-old Georgette DiCandia, has died.
The other occupant was transported to L&M Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple Fire Companies responded to the fire including Mystic, Noank, Poquonnock Bridge, and Sub Base Fire Departments. Mystic River and Groton Ambulance crews along with Lawrence & Memorial Medics also responded to the scene.
A Salvation Army Mobile Canteen arrived on scene to assist first responders with food and beverages.
Fire Investigators from the Town of Groton Police Department and members of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit remained on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Anyone who may have information regarding this fire investigation is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.