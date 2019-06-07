NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A woman died after a serious crash in New London on Thursday evening.
New London police responded to a car crash on Ocean Avenue just before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a car occupied by two people.
The car hit several objects before hitting a pole and landing in someone's yard.
The driver, later identified as 73-year-old Susan Wheeler from Niantic, was taken to the hospital where she died.
The passenger in the car was not brought to the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police.
