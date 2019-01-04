TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman has died and a man is seriously injured following a house fire in Torrington Thursday night.
The 3-alarm fire was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Stoneridge Drive.
According to the fire department one victim was out of the house when crews arrived, but suffered serious injuries.
The other victim had to be rescued by firefighters from inside the home.
Both victims were in critical condition, but on Friday afternoon fire officials said a 68-year-old female has died.
The 65-year-old male victim remains in critical condition at the Bridgeport Burn Unit.
The identifications of the victims have not been released.
According to the fire chief, one firefighter suffered minor burns when rescuing one of the victims. He is expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several area fire departments including, Harwinton, Litchfield, Norfolk and Winsted sent crews to assist with fighting the fire.
