NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A 54-year-old woman has died following a house fire in North Canaan Wednesday night.
The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on North Old Turnpike Road.
Upon arrival, state troopers assisted fire crews in rescuing the woman who was trapped inside a bedroom.
She was pronounced dead after being pulled out of the house.
Police have identified her Regina Schreiber.
Two other people were able to exit the home on their own, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, but it remains under investigation.
Police said foul play is not suspected.
