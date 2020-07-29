WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a crash in Wallingford on Tuesday evening.
According to police, 58-year-old Karen Gabriel of Meriden died as a result of a collision with Nicholas Fairchild, 25, of Madison.
The crash happened at Route 68 and North Main Street Extension around 7:40 p.m.
When it happened, police said Fairchild's Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Route 68 while Gabriel's Honda CR-V headed north on North Main Street Extension.
Gabriel was presumed dead on the scene. Three other passengers in her vehicle were hurt and transported to a local hospital.
Fairchild was also hospitalized. He had a passenger in his Jeep, but the person was not hurt.
Both Route 68 and North Main Street Extension were closed for roughly 5 and a half hours for an investigation.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Wallingford police at 203-294-2817.
