WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly house fire in West Haven on Wednesday.
Dispatchers confirmed that crews were sent to 29 Tetlow St. around 10:30 a.m.
The body of a woman was found in a bedroom.
Her son, whom officials said also lived in the home, was able to make it out.
Their identities have not been released.
Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor, with heavy smoke and fire in the back of the house. It quickly made its way upstairs to the second floor.
There's no word at this time on what caused the fire.
“Hoarding was a problem, trying to locate her, we knocked an air conditioner out of the window, we located her, then we were able to break down the front door and brought her out the front of the house," said Allingtown Acting Fire Chief Michael Esposito.
Crews were able to knock the fire down rather quickly.
