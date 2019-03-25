WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from a house fire in Windham Monday morning.
According to dispatchers, the fire broke out on Bass Road around 4:15 a.m.
Bass Road was closed but has since reopened.
Dispatchers said the fire was knocked down, but its cause has not yet been determined.
Crews on the scene told Channel 3 that the fire started in the front entrance of the home.
A family of three lives there.
Firefighters said they found the female victim in the home and pulled her out.
However, she died at Windham Hospital shortly after she arrived there.
The Scotland, Chaplin, Mansfield and Yantic fire departments provided mutual aid to the scene.
