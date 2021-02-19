HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was dragged by a purse-snatching suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of a store in Hamden.
The incident was caught on surveillance camera at the Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue.
It was recorded on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
The victim, only identified as a 63-year-old Hamden woman, reported putting groceries inside her vehicle when a stolen 2012 Hyundai Tucson approached.
The rear passenger got out and tried to grab the woman's pocketbook.
After getting ahold of it, the suspect then got back into the Tucson and the driver sped away.
However, police said the victim's arm was stuck in the pocketbook strap and she ended up being dragged nearly 40 feet.
She was not hurt.
The stolen Tucson was recovered on Friday; however, police did not release any details about how they found it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-407-3190.
