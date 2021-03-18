HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A New Fairfield woman is facing upgraded criminal charges after she allegedly spat on a Black woman during a protest outside the state Capitol earlier this year.
The incident happened on Jan. 6, the same day as the riots broke out in nation’s Capital.
According to the Hartford State’s Attorney, 44-year-old Yuliya Gilshteyn is being charged with deprivation of rights, criminal attempt to commit assault in the third-degree, first-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a child.
She was initially charged with breach of peace.
However, investigators later learned that the incident was recorded by a television news camera crew that had been at the protest.
“The follow-up investigation done by Inspector Buyak, which included obtaining witness statements and video of the incident, confirmed that what occurred in Hartford on January 6, 2021 was much more than a breach of peace,” State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said. “An assault launched against a person on account of their race as they are exercising their First Amendment right and freedom cannot be tolerated.”
Gilshteyn is expected to next appear in court in May.
