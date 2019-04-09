HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are some new developments on a mother from Hartford who is fighting deportation.
Wayzaro Walton, who was facing deportation back to England, has been granted a temporary stay.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained her because she was convicted of larceny for shoplifting when she was 19.
The state pardoned her, but ICE agents claim a state pardon is not valid on a federal level.
A court has now ruled she can stay here pending outcome of her appeal.
She remains in detention in Massachusetts.
It's unclear when she will be reunited with her family.
