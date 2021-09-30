EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A snake scaled the dashboard of a woman's car, which prompted a call for help in the Waterford-East Lyme area.
Waterford East Lyme Animal Control said the woman was driving when she noticed the garter snake.
It said the woman was able to safely pull over.
An animal control officer was then able to get the reptile out.
The department posted photos to its Facebook page on Thursday.
There were no injuries to the woman or the snake.
