Garter snake on dashboard

Waterford East Lyme Animal Control responded to a call from a woman who found a garter snake on her dashboard.

 Waterford East Lyme Animal Control / Facebook

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A snake scaled the dashboard of a woman's car, which prompted a call for help in the Waterford-East Lyme area.

Waterford East Lyme Animal Control said the woman was driving when she noticed the garter snake.

It said the woman was able to safely pull over.

An animal control officer was then able to get the reptile out.

The department posted photos to its Facebook page on Thursday.

There were no injuries to the woman or the snake.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.