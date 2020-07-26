NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized following a crash early this morning on I-95 in New London.
According to New London Fire Battalion Chief Mark Waters, crews responded to the northbound side of I-95 at the base of the Gold Star Bridge to extricate a driver that was trapped inside her vehicle.
Crews were able to get her out of the safely in approximately twenty minutes.
I-95 North was shut down for an extended period of time so that the LifeStar helicopter could land safely.
The driver was then flown to Hartford Hospital and the extent of her injuries remains unknown at this time.
Battalion Chief Waters adds that the northbound side of I-95 was reopened once the vehicle had been removed from the roadway.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.