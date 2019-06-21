NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into a woman's death at a homeless shelter in New London.
According to police, it happened at the Homeless Hospitality Center on State Pier Road.
They and firefighters were called there around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.
The woman was discovered inside the facility.
Emergency service personnel declared here deceased on the scene.
No other details were released.
The investigation remains active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.