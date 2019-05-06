GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A woman found dead in a suitcase along a roadway in February died from a lack of oxygen, according to the medical examiner's office.
Valerie Reyes' official cause of death was "homicidal asphyxia," the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday.
Public works employees in Greenwich found the New York woman's body in a suitcase on Feb. 5, six days after her family reported her missing.
Her ex-boyfriend, Javier Da Silva Rojas of New York City, was arrested on a "federal kidnapping resulting in death" charge. If convicted, Da Silva Rojas could face the death penalty.
His attorneys told police after his arrest that Reyes fell and hit her head.
