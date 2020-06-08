MONROE, CT (WFSB) - A woman was found dead in a swimming pool in Monroe on Saturday night.
According to police, the woman's son tried calling her throughout the day but couldn't get ahold of her.
The son called police around 8:30 p.m. and asked if they could check on her at her home on Jones Hill Road.
They said when they arrived, they found the woman dead in the pool.
They said they're not sure if the death is considered suspicious.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.
The woman was only identified as being in her 70.
