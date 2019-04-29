WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning on Edin Avenue in Waterbury.
Part of Edin Avenue was closed for the investigation.
Police said they were called around 1:30 a.m. to an address for a report of a person laying in a driveway bleeding.
The victim was only identified as an adult female.
The scene is between Charlevoux Street and Tracy Avenue.
The Waterbury Crime Scene unit is on scene.
A Channel 3 crew on the scene could see officers walking up and down a driveway belonging to a home.
The investigators were also talking photos and surveying the area in front of the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.
