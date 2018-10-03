WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A woman found dead in an apartment prompted an investigation by the Willimantic Police Department.
The woman was found unresponsive around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the apartment on Ash Street.
State police and the Office of the State's Attorney were contacted to help with the investigation.
Police called the death an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.
They called the investigation "fluid."
The woman has not yet been identified because police said they are still in the process of notifying her next of kin.
“She was a really nice person. She was very cool," said Keylianni Cruz, who lives next door to the woman.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.