ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman's death is under investigation in Rocky Hill.
According to police, the woman was found Tuesday morning.
She was first reported to be unresponsive near a walking trail.
The trail is located on Old Main Street in the Quarry Park area.
Police and medical personnel found that the woman was actually dead when they arrived.
Detectives are looking into it
Her identity has not been released.
Police said there is no reason to believe that the public is in any danger.
