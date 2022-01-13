NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A woman found unconscious in the snow later died at a hospital.
New Britain police responded to the area of Kenyon Circle on Jan. 8 around 7:30 a.m., according to Mayor Erin Stewart's office.
A report said a woman was found lying in the snow.
When officers arrived, they identified the woman as being 20 years old and from Bristol. Her name was not released.
She was unresponsive, so she was brought to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The mayor's office said there appeared to be no signs of trauma or violence.
The cause and manner of death is being determined by the medical examiner's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3134.
