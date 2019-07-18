POMFRET, CT (WFSB) -- A major drug bust in Pomfret stopped over 1,000 bags of fentanyl from hitting the streets.
CT State Police arrested 40-year-old Kristy Carpenter on Wednesday following a traffic stop.
Officers stopped the car in the area of Route 44 in Pomfret.
During the traffic stop, police said troopers noticed several indicators of criminal activity and became suspicious that drugs may be in the car.
Troopers ended up finding over 1,200 bags of fentanyl pre-packaged for sale that later weighed approximately 265 grams.
Carpenter, who reportedly confessed to being in possession of the drugs, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
