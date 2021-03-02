WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Many people are still struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and a new community is emerging online with the goal of finding doses for their members.
They’re called “vaccine hunters” and they are going to great lengths to get a vaccine.
According to Governor Ned Lamont, the newest tier opens up an extra 500,000 people for the vaccine appointment.
However, there are roughly 100,000 doses to go around and the demand is strong.
Sometimes you need luck to get an appointment and one woman actually found it.
Lisa Mancinone wasn’t optimistic she was getting her vaccine anytime soon.
“I don’t think there’s a change I’ll get an appointment for a few months,” Mancinone said Monday night.
She’s older than 55 and has pre-existing conditions, so she qualifies for the vaccine. She just hit a roadblock when trying to book her appointment.
“I think the system crashed or something,” Mancinone said.
On Tuesday, she enlisted the help of a Facebook group called Vaccine Hunters of New York and Connecticut. The 7,000 members give advice and tips for scheduling appointments and even tracking down clinics or pharmacies that may have extra doses.
Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Mancinone started calling pharmacies looking for extra doses. She’s not a pushy person, but learned hunting takes persistence.
Multiple calls were unsuccessful and wait times were long, so she drove from Wolcott to Waterbury, looking to see if people cancelled appointments.
She went to CVS but struck out.
“She said that they already had a list of employees that want it and customers,” Mancinone said.
Next stop was Walgreens. She arrived at the West Main Street location around 5:30 p.m., less than an hour before closing, and they had extra doses.
“They already had most of my information. They gave me the sheets of the warnings and what not,” Mancinone said.
In minutes, her sleeve was up, and she got the Pfizer vaccine.
“They made me wait ten minutes to make sure that I didn’t have any reactions,” Mancinone said.
Around 24 hours ago, Mancinone didn’t think she would get a vaccine and now it’s in her arm. It took an afternoon, and it wasn’t always easy, but she says she’s glad she went on the hunt and encourages others to do it too.
“At the end of the day, they might have a dose and you might luck out like I did,” Mancinone said.
While it worked for Mancinone, it’s not a guarantee it will work for everyone.
Channel 3 asked Lamont about the vaccine hunting trend and he said, “I absolutely refuse to let unused shots go to waste. Since day one, all Connecticut COVID-19 vaccine providers have been instructed to administer any leftover shots to any available person at the end of the day. Let’s get them in people’s arms so they can be put to good use.”
