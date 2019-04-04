NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a delivery truck in New Haven earlier this week.
It happened on Monday on Long Wharf Drive near the visitor center.
Police said the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a commercial beverage delivery truck.
She remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at 203-946-6316.
